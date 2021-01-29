COTI (COTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.54 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $35.54 million and approximately $21.23 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00116616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00063131 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00245950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00060391 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,794.70 or 0.82379694 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

