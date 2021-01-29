Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lessened by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,306,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.55. 66,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.60 and its 200-day moving average is $358.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

