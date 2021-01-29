CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $910.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $907.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,775. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $951.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $894.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $851.21. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.05 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after acquiring an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

