Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Costamare stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $976.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.85. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

