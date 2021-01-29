Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST) Shares Gap Up to $56.20

Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.20, but opened at $58.50. Costain Group PLC (COST.L) shares last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 226,743 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £156.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.82.

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan acquired 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £4,618.90 ($6,034.62).

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

