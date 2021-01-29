Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.40-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Corning also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.40-$0.44 EPS.

GLW opened at $36.49 on Friday. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

