Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.23. 9,001,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 4,703,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. FMR LLC raised its position in Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $67,269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Corning by 1,450.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 784,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corning by 52.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 310,890 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Corning by 225.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 235,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

