Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $836,000 Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. 1,075,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,684,957. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

