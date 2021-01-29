Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $7.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.23. The company had a trading volume of 141,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

