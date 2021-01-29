Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 318,847 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 448,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 283,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,506. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

