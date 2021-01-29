Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.12. 102,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,364. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $86.04.

