Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,522 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,478,000 after acquiring an additional 127,462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.51. 26,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,404. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

