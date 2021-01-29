Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after buying an additional 240,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $324.05. 75,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.21 and a 200-day moving average of $371.38. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

