Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 35,496 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,496 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. CWM LLC increased its position in PG&E by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PG&E by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 70,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 48,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 391,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

