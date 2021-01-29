Cormark Increases Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target to C$13.50

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$9.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

PL opened at C$9.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.16. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.63 and a twelve month high of C$11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$639,423.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,040,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,400,062.35.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

