Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YRI. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$6.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.55. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$585.53 million for the quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

