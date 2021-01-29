CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Price Up 13.5%

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 1,184,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 408,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

CORR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.33). Research analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.