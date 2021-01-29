Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Down 7.6%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.92. 984,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 499,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLB. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Core Laboratories by 155.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

