Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 125,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

NDSN opened at $184.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.17.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

