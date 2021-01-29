Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $369.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.89 and its 200 day moving average is $339.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

