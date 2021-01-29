Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $364,331,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $204,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 172,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.83 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.