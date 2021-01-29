Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of AL stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

