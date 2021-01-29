Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

