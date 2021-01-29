Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

NYSE DG opened at $199.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.