Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.81.
VLRS stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ãa de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.
