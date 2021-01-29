Contrasting Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ)

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilly’s and Francesca’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilly’s $619.30 million 0.48 $22.62 million $0.78 12.69 Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.00 -$25.02 million N/A N/A

Tilly’s has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s.

Risk & Volatility

Tilly’s has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Francesca’s has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Tilly’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Francesca’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Tilly’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tilly’s and Francesca’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilly’s 0 1 3 0 2.75 Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilly’s presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Tilly’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Francesca’s.

Profitability

This table compares Tilly’s and Francesca’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilly’s -0.71% -2.48% -0.71% Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85%

Summary

Tilly’s beats Francesca’s on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment across its various product categories. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 240 stores in 33 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. Tilly's, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts comprising fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 711 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as served its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 3, 2020, Francesca's Holdings Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

