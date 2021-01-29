Contrasting First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) & Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 19.27% 8.29% 0.85% Republic Bancorp 25.45% 10.36% 1.36%

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Bank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Bank and Republic Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Republic Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bank currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.60%. Given First Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than Republic Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bank and Republic Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $88.17 million 2.04 $13.44 million $0.74 12.95 Republic Bancorp $355.89 million 2.15 $91.70 million N/A N/A

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats First Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and remote deposit capture and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 18 full-service branches in Mercer County, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, as well as in Bucks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include single family, first lien residential real estate, and adjustable rate mortgage loans; commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans; home improvement and home equity, and secured and unsecured personal loans; and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 41 full-service banking centers and two loan production offices. Republic Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

