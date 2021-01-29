Contrasting Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) & Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) and Vontier (NYSE:VNT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Badger Meter and Vontier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter 0 4 1 0 2.20 Vontier 0 2 5 0 2.71

Badger Meter presently has a consensus target price of $67.25, suggesting a potential downside of 30.42%. Vontier has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Vontier’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vontier is more favorable than Badger Meter.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Badger Meter and Vontier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter $424.63 million 6.63 $47.18 million $1.61 60.03 Vontier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Badger Meter has higher revenue and earnings than Vontier.

Profitability

This table compares Badger Meter and Vontier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter 11.53% 14.28% 11.15% Vontier N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Badger Meter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Vontier shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Badger Meter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Badger Meter beats Vontier on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc. manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters and valves to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives. Its flow instrumentation products are used in various industries, such as water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemical. In addition, the company offers ORION Migratable for automatic meter reading; ORION (SE) for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for infrastructure-free fixed network meter reading solution, as well as BEACON advanced metering analytics, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. It also serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. Badger Meter, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment. Its mobility technologies products include solutions and services in the areas of fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management; and diagnostics and repair technologies products comprise vehicle repair tools, toolboxes, automotive diagnostic equipment, and software, as well as wheel-service equipment for automotive tire installation and repair shops, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the AMMCO and COATS brand names. The company markets its products and services to retail and commercial fueling operators, commercial vehicle repair businesses, municipal governments, and public safety entities and fleet owners/operators through a network of franchised mobile distributors, as well as direct sales personnel and independent distributors. Vontier Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Vontier Corporation(NYSE:VNT) operates independently of Fortive Corporation as of October 9, 2020.

