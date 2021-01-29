Contrasting Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aethlon Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -55.32% -49.72% STRATA Skin Sciences -17.68% -16.33% -9.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 39.61 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -1.14 STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.88 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -16.00

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aethlon Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.69%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 141.48%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Aethlon Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.