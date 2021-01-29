Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading Up 11.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price was up 11.5% on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 6,049,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,058,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

