Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
Shares of CTTAY opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.
