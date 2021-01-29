Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of CTTAY opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.