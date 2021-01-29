Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $10.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.22 per share for the quarter.

Get Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1,550.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) stock opened at C$1,616.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Constellation Software Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1-year high of C$1,789.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,641.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,560.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.18.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$7.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.94 by C($3.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.332 dividend. This represents a $5.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.