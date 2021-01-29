Conning Inc. Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The Allstate worth $41,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.59. 25,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,023. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.