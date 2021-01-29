Conning Inc. Sells 651 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,533,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 60,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $550,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.48. 150,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.48 and its 200-day moving average is $350.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

