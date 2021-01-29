Conning Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.14. The stock had a trading volume of 91,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,589. The company has a market capitalization of $156.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

