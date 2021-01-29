Conning Inc. Sells 10,694 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $11,527,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.33. 31,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

