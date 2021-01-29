Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.08. 152,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

