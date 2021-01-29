ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.53. 156,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 112,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNOB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

