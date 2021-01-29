ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

CNOB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 4,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,485. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $846.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNOB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

