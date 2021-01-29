ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) PT Raised to $28.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNOB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

CNOB stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.27. 3,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $845.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

