ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNOB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

