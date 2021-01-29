Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,455 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $675.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

