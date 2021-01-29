Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,665 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.44% of Radware worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 80,781 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth $993,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Radware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.38, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

