Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1,008.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

