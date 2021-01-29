Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.37 Million Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,888 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.12% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GO. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GO. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,381,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,482,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,562 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,823 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

