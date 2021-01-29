Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

