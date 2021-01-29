Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 840 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of UMB Financial worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

