comScore, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of comScore in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for comScore’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. comScore has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in comScore by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of comScore by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 499,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of comScore by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in comScore by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in comScore by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

