Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 344.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Compugen by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 15.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 516,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. 772,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,280. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $831.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

