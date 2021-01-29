Comparing Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Baozun and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 3.95% 9.57% 4.35% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baozun and Ozon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.05 billion 2.50 $40.52 million $0.68 61.81 Ozon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Ozon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Baozun and Ozon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 4 1 0 2.20 Ozon 0 3 2 0 2.40

Baozun currently has a consensus target price of $41.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.55%. Ozon has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Ozon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Baozun.

Summary

Baozun beats Ozon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It services brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

